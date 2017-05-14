Bowey Scores Winner as Bears Take 3-2...

Bowey Scores Winner as Bears Take 3-2 Series Lead

Sunday May 14

The Hershey Bears are coming home to Chocolate Town with a chance to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bears defeated the Providence Bruins 3-2, and take a 3-2 series lead in the Atlantic Division Finals.

