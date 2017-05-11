Boston Bruins Year-End Press Conference Reveals Inner Workings
During the Boston Bruins annual year-end press conference, owner Jeremy Jacobs uncharacteristically shed light on the inner workings of his organization. Usually tight-lipped, Jacobs and his top executives revealed some of what was behind the decision to change coaches.
