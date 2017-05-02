Boston Bruins Waited Too Long to Sack Claude Julien
The Boston Bruins waited an eternity in NHL time to fire Claude Julien and, in the process, cost the team a shot at a deep playoff run. And you can thank Don Sweeney the general manager and the team president Cam Neely for that.
