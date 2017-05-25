Boston Bruins to receive jersey redesign from Adidas for 2017-18 season

According to a report from Sportslogos.net, the Bruins will be one of 12 NHL teams that will see tweaks to their uniform next year -- a move brought on by the league's switch from Reebok to Adidas as the official NHL outfitter in 2017-18. In addition to the Bruins, the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators are all expected to receive new jerseys next season.

