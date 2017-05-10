Boston Bruins injuries: Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask undergo successful surgeries
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Boston, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday that forward Patrice Bergeron and goaltender Tuukka Rask underwent surgical procedures over the last two days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC