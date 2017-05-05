Boston Bruins 5 things on the Bruins' offseason to-do list
Removing the "Interim" tag from Bruce Cassidy's title was the first big move by Bruins general manger Don Sweeney after his team was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. Last week, he officially - and appropriately - named Cassidy as the 28 The Bruins' brass - owner Jeremy Jacobs, CEO Charlie Jacobs and President Cam Neely - then held its end-of-season press conference on Tuesday to officially end the 2016-17 season and to kick off the offseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC