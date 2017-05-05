Boston Bruins 5 things on the Bruins'...

Boston Bruins 5 things on the Bruins' offseason to-do list

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Boston.com

Removing the "Interim" tag from Bruce Cassidy's title was the first big move by Bruins general manger Don Sweeney after his team was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. Last week, he officially - and appropriately - named Cassidy as the 28 The Bruins' brass - owner Jeremy Jacobs, CEO Charlie Jacobs and President Cam Neely - then held its end-of-season press conference on Tuesday to officially end the 2016-17 season and to kick off the offseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC