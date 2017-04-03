With return to playoffs, Bruins still have time to move up in...

The Bruins were understandably elated Tuesday night that they locked up a return to the Stanley Cup playoffs after missing out the last two seasons because of late collapses. From owner Jeremy Jacobs down to the lowest-ranking employee in the organization - and certainly the fans, too - there should be elation that this team managed to pull off the highly improbable feat of rebuilding and winning at the same time.

