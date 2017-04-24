What to do about Boston's "middle six" forwards

Ryan Spooner was excluded from the Boston Bruins lineup on Sunday night, and that might not entirely be his fault. The third line he currently occupies as it's center/winger-out-of-desperation is an opened sewer vein of a line that, regardless of who Bruce Cassidy threw on it to stop the bleeding, still manages to be one of the least impactful or actively detrimental lines Boston can put on the ice at any one point.

