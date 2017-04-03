Underappreciated: Zdeno Chara

Underappreciated: Zdeno Chara

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

We have all heard it on sports radio, read it in numerous articles and maybe even thought it ourselves this year... The thing is, Zdeno Chara is remarkably having one of his finest seasons in years, at the age of 40. Whether you use the eye test or varying statistics, there is no way around the fact that Chara has had a noticeable resurgence this year. While he may not be the same two way threat he was in his 08-09 Norris Trophy season, he has undeniably been a #1 Defenseman and still ranks among the league's elite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 26 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,485 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC