Underappreciated: Zdeno Chara

We have all heard it on sports radio, read it in numerous articles and maybe even thought it ourselves this year... The thing is, Zdeno Chara is remarkably having one of his finest seasons in years, at the age of 40. Whether you use the eye test or varying statistics, there is no way around the fact that Chara has had a noticeable resurgence this year. While he may not be the same two way threat he was in his 08-09 Norris Trophy season, he has undeniably been a #1 Defenseman and still ranks among the league's elite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.