Tampa Bay Lightning Report: Brad Marchand Should Be Suspended For Jake Dotchin Spear

Considering his extensive interactions with the NHL Department of Player Safety, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand should face a suspension for spearing against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin. The NHL Department of Player Safety is an institution whose sole purpose is to ensure the safety of the players in the league, enforce the rules, and dole out any supplemental discipline needed to players who choose to not abide by the rules set out before them.

