Senators beat Bruins, advance

MacArthur, who had missed 156 straight regular-season games after sustaining a concussion on October 14, 2015, ended it 36 seconds later. MacArthur, who missed all but the last four regular-season games after suffering a concussion in training camp, scored the victor on a power play 6:30 into overtime Sunday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 to win their Eastern Conference quarter-final series in six games.

