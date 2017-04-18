Senators advance with OT victory over Bruins read comments
Boston Bruins' Joe Morrow and Ottawa Senators' Kyle Turris battle for the puck during the first period. Clarke MacArthur scored the winner 6:30 into overtime as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Sunday afternoon to win their Eastern Conference quarter-final series in six games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC