Saturday Stanley Cup Daily: Hold Your Breath
The players apparently weren't happy with ending Game 4 in regulation and decided to take another game, the fourth in this series, into overtime on Friday night. Game 5 started slower than previous games with the first goal coming from T.J. Oshie on the power play with just under two minutes remaining in the first period.
