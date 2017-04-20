Projected Bruins defense pairs

As seen in last night's game, Colin Miller took knee-on-knee contact with Ottawa' Mark Borowiecki, writhing on the ice in pain. After being helped off by John-Michael Liles and Riley Nash, Chiller tried to take another shift at the end of the period, but once again, trudged his way back to the locker room, not to be seen for the rest of the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.