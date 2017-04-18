PREVIEW: Game 6, Ottawa at Boston
The Boston Bruins pulled out a Double-OT victory against Ottawa on Friday, extending their season and seeding some doubt in the Ottawa faithful in the same Sean Kuraly backhand shot. Still down two games in the Conference Quarterfinal series, the B's need to pull another win from the defense-depleted magic hat.
