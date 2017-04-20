Photos: Game Day, Senators vs. Bruins
Mark Stone looks for the puck as he moves in on the Boston goalie, Tuukka Rask, with Zden Chara, left, and Adam McQuaid close behind in the first period. Students at A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School receive Senators towels before welcoming former players Chris Phillips and Shaun Van Allen to talk about the Sens in School program and to get the kids excited for the playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC