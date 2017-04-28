Pablo Zabaleta surprised by Marouane Fellaini's antics in Manchester derby

The 19-year-old Dutch defender came on for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 86th minute after Marouane Fellaini was sent off with United hanging on for a draw in the closing stages at the Etihad. United are now vying with Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal for two places in next season's Champions League, with Chelsea and Tottenham all but tying up the top two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.