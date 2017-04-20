No help coming for Bruins' battered blue line

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said this morning that he doesn't expect injured d-men Torey Krug , Adam McQuaid , or Brandon Carlo to return for Game 5. In hindsight, it's hard to imagine a team racking up more injuries on the back end in such a short time. Krug was injured in the Bruins' second-to-last game of the regular season, and Carlo was forced to leave their final game.

