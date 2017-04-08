NHL Capsules

NHL Capsules

Kevin Shattenkirk scored the go-ahead goal 56 seconds after the Bruins tied it in the second period, and the NHL-leading Washington Capitals sent Boston to a season-ending 3-1 loss on Saturday that set up a potential first-round playoff matchup between the teams. Backup Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves for the Capitals.

