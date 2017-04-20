Marchand breaks late tie, Bruins top Senators 2-1 in Game 1

Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak slides into Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson and Boston Bruins left wing Matt Beleskey vie for control of the puck during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.