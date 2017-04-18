Legendary broadcaster Bob Cole still gets butterflies
Bob Cole prepares for Game 4 of the first-round series between the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. Bob Cole is keeping an eye on the netting that separates himself and the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., during the Senators practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC