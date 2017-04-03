JFK to make his Bruins' debut

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson will make his NHL this afternoon when the Bruins play their final regular season against the Washington Capitals, and his presence in the lineup will make for some interesting speculation with regard to Ryan Spooner's hold on a position for the playoffs. JFK will center what is supposed to be the third line with Matt Beleskey on the left wing and Drew Stafford on the right wing.

