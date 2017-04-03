Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson to make NHL debut with Bruins Saturday
Boston University forward Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson reaches for the puck next to North Dakota goalie Cam Johnson during the first overtime of an NCAA West Regional college hockey game, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Fargo, N.D. Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed prior to Saturday's game against the Washington Capitals that forward Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson will play -- centering Matt Beleskey and Drew Stafford on Boston's third line. Forsbacka Karlsson, 20, originally signed his entry-level contract with the Bruins on April 2 -- but was not able to play in a game until receiving immigration approval on Thursday.
