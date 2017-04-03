Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson to make NHL ...

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson to make NHL debut with Bruins Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

Boston University forward Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson reaches for the puck next to North Dakota goalie Cam Johnson during the first overtime of an NCAA West Regional college hockey game, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Fargo, N.D. Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed prior to Saturday's game against the Washington Capitals that forward Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson will play -- centering Matt Beleskey and Drew Stafford on Boston's third line. Forsbacka Karlsson, 20, originally signed his entry-level contract with the Bruins on April 2 -- but was not able to play in a game until receiving immigration approval on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 26 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,151,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC