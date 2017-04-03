It's official: The NHL is not going t...

It's official: The NHL is not going to the Olympics in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

After months of hand-wringing and back and forths and non-answers and off-hand comments, the NHL finally sealed the deal and has said they will not be sending any players to Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympiad in PyeongChang. In it's place, at least for the forseeable future, the only game that the NHL will be playing in East Asia of any kind will be two games between the LA Kings and the Vancouver Canucks , which will be played during the preseason next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 26 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC