It's official: The NHL is not going to the Olympics in 2018

After months of hand-wringing and back and forths and non-answers and off-hand comments, the NHL finally sealed the deal and has said they will not be sending any players to Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympiad in PyeongChang. In it's place, at least for the forseeable future, the only game that the NHL will be playing in East Asia of any kind will be two games between the LA Kings and the Vancouver Canucks , which will be played during the preseason next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.