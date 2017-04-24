Is Jarome Iginla coming back to Boston?

15 hrs ago

The 39-year-old future of Hall of Famer has apparently paid $4.5 million for a newly-constructed home in Brookline's Chestnut Hill neighborhood, according to a Norfolk County deed. A look in the files of the Norfolk County Register of Deeds shows that a deal was made two weeks ago today for the aforementioned property : You'll notice in there that surveying and other things were done back in 2014, which is when Jarome Iginla was a member of the Bruins .

