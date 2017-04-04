High stakes in Tampa Bay Lightning at...

High stakes in Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins

The first contest in NBCSN's doubleheader is big for the Boston Bruins and enormous for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bolts trail the Bruins by four points in the race for the East's final spot, and while other Atlantic teams are in Boston's zip code, Tampa Bay's best way of making up ground is simply beating the Bruins in regulation.

