Harris: Harsh penalty helps rob Bruins in overtime loss

HACK JOB: Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf slashes Bruins center David Backes in the arm during Game 3 last night at the Garden. It's safe to assume the Bruins wanted to say a great deal more than they actually did about the penalty call that led to Bobby Ryan's power-play goal in overtime last night, giving the Senators a 4-3 victory and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

