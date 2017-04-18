Harris: Bruins get clogged up by the Senators once again
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and goalie Tuukka Rask dive for Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan's goal during the third period of Game 4. Tuukka Rask hasn't tried to carry or pass a single puck through the smothering neutral zone defense of the Ottawa Senators, but he has a pretty good idea what his mates have to do to find success in that regard. And he has great first-hand knowledge of what happens, often extremely quickly, when a turnover between the blue lines by the Bruins creates a lightning-quick transition attack by the Senators.
