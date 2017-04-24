Fresh Links: Number 28, Addressing RFAs and UFAs
No, we're not talking Dominic Moore , here- Bruce Cassidy has become the 28th head coach in Bruins franchise history. Looking ahead to the NHL draft , Sean McIndoe looks at this weekend's draft lottery- the new format has him thinking about his own power ranking for the event.
