Don Cherry praises Senators' Clarke MacArthur after series-winning goal

The Coach's Corner host used part of his segment on Sunday during the first intermission of Toronto's game against Washington to talk about how impressed he was with MacArthur hours after the 32-year-old scored Ottawa's series-winning goal against the Boston Bruins. MacArthur, who scored on a power play 6:30 into overtime to lift the Senators to a 3-2 win in the game and a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarter-final earlier in the day, played in just eight regular-season games over the last two years because of concussions.

