Don Cherry praises Senators' Clarke M...

Don Cherry praises Senators' Clarke MacArthur after series-winning goal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Coach's Corner host used part of his segment on Sunday during the first intermission of Toronto's game against Washington to talk about how impressed he was with MacArthur hours after the 32-year-old scored Ottawa's series-winning goal against the Boston Bruins. MacArthur, who scored on a power play 6:30 into overtime to lift the Senators to a 3-2 win in the game and a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarter-final earlier in the day, played in just eight regular-season games over the last two years because of concussions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 26 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC