Depleted Bruins lineup gives Sens opportunity to draw even in first-round series

14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

The NHL playoffs are all about opportunity, and the Ottawa Senators will try to take advantage of one as they face a depleted Boston Bruins line-up Saturday afternoon for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final series. Already without defencemen Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo it appears the Bruins, who lead the best-of-seven series 1-0, will also be missing Colin Miller and veteran forward David Krejci.

