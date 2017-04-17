Denna Laing finishes Boston Marathon ...

Denna Laing finishes Boston Marathon with a little help from Ex-NHLer Bobby Carpenter

Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

A horrifying spinal chord injury leaving her quadriplegic in her first pro season, Laing has since adjusted to life post-hockey, having become an advocate to those in the same situation she's been in since her injury, and today was no different as she was accompanied by Beverly native Bobby Carpenter in a team effort to finish the Marathon for Journey Forward, a non-profit group dedicated to helping better the lives of those who've suffered severe spinal chord injuries Congratulations to former NHL star Bobby Carpenter and NWHL player Denna Laing on completing this year's race in 4:32:30! pic.twitter.com/jXlSvQGhu9 Laing and Carpenter smashed through their goal of $53,000 in a fantastic effort by both, and had this to say to CBS Boston immediately following the race... Everything and more, y'know? My voice is gone because I said hello to everyone in the crowd and I felt like everyone was ... (more)

