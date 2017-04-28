Community of Arlington reacts to Chri...

Community of Arlington reacts to Chris Soules' arrest

The former star of both The Bachelorette on Andi's season and as the 19th The Bachelor , Iowa native Chris Soules was arrested last night for leaving the scene of a deadly auto crash that he was involved in. The crash sent the tractor into a ditch on one side of the road and Soules' truck into a ditch on the other side, the patrol said.

