Colin Miller hurt in knee-to-knee collision, leaves in early 2nd period

Early in the 2nd period defenseman Colin Miller was caught on a knee-to-knee collision with noted dumpster fire of a defenseman Mark Borowiecki catching him in the neutral zone just after he played the puck. Colin Miller has yet to return.

