Calder Cup Playoffs Round 1: The monkey on their backs

Dating back to the 2012-13 season, and barring all but one year after that, Providence has in some way encountered WBS and has been bounced from Calder Cup contention in their series against each other. Granted, a good chunk of the recent results are typically one goal games with high scoring on both sides, but no matter what they do or how well they play, Wilkes-Barre always stands on top in the postseason for whatever reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.