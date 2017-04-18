Calder Cup Playoffs Game 1 Recap: Providence 2, WBS 1

Prior to the opening of the first-round series between the Providence Bruins and the WBS Penguins , Bruins head coach Kevin Dean told the Providence Journal , "I'm absolutely sick of losing to thema 3. Dean was behind the Providence bench as an assistant for all three of WBS's prior series victories over the Bruins, so his frustration at the past and focus on the present were both palpable and justified. In a surprise move, Tom Sestito , expected to play on the fourth line in a more physical role, played the vast majority of the game on the top line, alongside Kevin Porter and Tom Kostopoulos .

