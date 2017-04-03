Bruins win, get back in

When the Bruins were in the throes of an untimely four-game losing streak and observers were more than happy to bring up the late-season collapses of the past two years, interim coach Bruce Cassidy said this team wanted to "write its own story." With their season-high sixth consecutive win last night at the Garden, the Bruins clinched their first playoff berth since they won the Presidents' Trophy in 2014.

