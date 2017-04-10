Based on the standings, the Boston Bruins caught a break by drawing the Ottawa Senators instead of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Bruins set to start series with Senators on Wednesday Based on the standings, the Boston Bruins caught a break by drawing the Ottawa Senators instead of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oS9tOH Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov skates past Boston Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson of Sweden during the third period of Washington's 3-1 win in an NHL hockey game in Boston Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.