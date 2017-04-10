Bruins set to start series with Senators on Wednesday

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy talks to his players during the third period of their 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals in an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy talks to his players during the third period of their 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals in an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.