Bruins remove interim tag, name Bruce Cassidy head coach
GLAD TO 'B' STAYING: Bruce Cassidy, who said Sunday he wanted to remain as Bruins coach, was given the job on a full-time basis. The Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney took care of the easiest piece of business that they will attend to this offseason, removing the interim tag and naming Bruce Cassidy the 28th coach in the franchise's history yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC