Bruins remove interim tag, name Bruce Cassidy head coach

GLAD TO 'B' STAYING: Bruce Cassidy, who said Sunday he wanted to remain as Bruins coach, was given the job on a full-time basis. The Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney took care of the easiest piece of business that they will attend to this offseason, removing the interim tag and naming Bruce Cassidy the 28th coach in the franchise's history yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.