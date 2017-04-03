Bruins Notebook: Sweeney leashes another Terrier, signs Forsbacka Carlsson
The Bruins locked up one of their Boston University prospects last week when they signed defenseman Charlie McAvoy, and yesterday they nailed down their second one. The B's signed forward Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson to a three-year entry-level deal.
