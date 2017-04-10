Bruins notebook: Charlie McAvoy skates with Zdeno Chara in top pairing
Interim coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't ready to wholeheartedly commit to the defensive pairings for tonight's playoff opener against the Senators in Ottawa, but it didn't take long for rookie Charlie McAvoy to move up the practice depth chart. At yesterday's practice, the recently signed Boston University product was on the top pair with Zdeno Chara and also worked on the first power-play unit.
