Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy 'absolutely' wants to return next season
MacArthur, who missed all but the last four regular-season games after suffering a concussion in training camp, scored the victor on a power play 6:30 into overtime Sunday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins, 3-2, to win their National Hockey League Eastern Conference quarter-final series in six games. "We're going to use this time well and we're going to prepare to play NY here in the second round, and we've got to keep pushing forward", said defenceman Erik Karlsson, who admitted after the game that he played the entire series with two hairline fractures in his left heel.
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
