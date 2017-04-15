Bruins coach Cassidy ready to return to playoffs
The Canadiens are looking to a avenge a six-game loss in the first round to NY in 2014, a series in which Carey Price was injured in the opening game on a hit from Chris Kreider. Ryan cut across the crease and fanned on his first shot-thanks to the ridiculous reach of Zdeno Chara , who's seven feet tall on skates-but Ryan kept with the puck as he cut across the front of the net, and from a bad angle, he wristed a shot past Rask.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC