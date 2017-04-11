Bruins capsule

Bruins capsule

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Wednesday, April 12: Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 15: Boston at Ottawa, 3 p.m.; Monday, April 17: Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 19: Ottawa at Boston, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 21: Boston at Ottawa; Sunday, April 23: Ottawa at Boston; Wednesday, April 26: Boston at Ottawa. Ottawa is the lowest scoring team to make the playoffs, and the only one with a negative goal differential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 26 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC