Bruins beat Blackhawks 3-2 for 5th straight win
Playing on the second half of a back-to-back, the B's went into the United Center for a Sunday matinee against the Chicago Blackhawks , the best team in the Western Conference and the NHL's gold standard for the better part of a decade, and gutted out a 3-2 victory. Anton Khudobin, whose early season troubles almost torpedoed the B's season, improved to 6-0 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy with an acrobatic, 41-save performance that might be his shining moment as an National Hockey League goaltender.
