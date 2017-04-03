Brad Marchand's mom says missing Olympics would be deep disappointment

The mother of a Nova Scotia NHL player poised for a bid to make a Team Canada squad says the league's decision to pass on the Olympics is a deep disappointment. Lynn Marchand, 54, said even though her son Brad Marchand has won gold with Canadian teams at the World Juniors, last fall's World Cup of Hockey and the Stanley Cup six years ago with the Boston Bruins, the Olympics remained his dream.

