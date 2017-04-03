Brad Marchand's mom says missing Olym...

Brad Marchand's mom says missing Olympics would be deep disappointment

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The News

The mother of a Nova Scotia NHL player poised for a bid to make a Team Canada squad says the league's decision to pass on the Olympics is a deep disappointment. Lynn Marchand, 54, said even though her son Brad Marchand has won gold with Canadian teams at the World Juniors, last fall's World Cup of Hockey and the Stanley Cup six years ago with the Boston Bruins, the Olympics remained his dream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 26 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,083,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC