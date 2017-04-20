Boston Bruins take down Panthers, extend win streak to 4 games
The Boston Bruins continue to keep their playoff push alive, as the team took down the Florida Panthers, 5-2, Saturday afternoon at TD Garden for its fourth win in a row. Noel Acciari, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Brad Marchand all scored for the Bruins, who improve to 42-30-6 on the year and have created a five-point playoff lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
