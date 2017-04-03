Boston Bruins prospects: 'Not accurate' that Charlie McAvoy ...

Despite all of the hype and potential surrounding Bruins top prospect Charlie McAvoy, team president Cam Neely noted Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Felger and Mazz that Boston doesn't expect the skilled defenseman to see time up in the NHL ranks this season. A puck-moving defenseman that relinquished his final two years of college eligibility at Boston University to sign a deal with the Bruins on March 29 , McAvoy is currently playing with the Providence Bruins -- playing the remainder of the AHL season on an amateur tryout contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.